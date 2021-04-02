$306.93 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post sales of $306.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.83 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $301.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.