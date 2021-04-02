300 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT opened at $232.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

