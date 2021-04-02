$29.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report sales of $29.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.66 billion and the highest is $29.69 billion. Centene posted sales of $26.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $118.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.92 billion to $120.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $122.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.61 billion to $125.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,095,000 after purchasing an additional 73,816 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

