28,638 Shares in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

