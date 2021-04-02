284,922 Shares in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THBRU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 284,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II comprises 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Separately, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBRU traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 11,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

