$27.41 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post sales of $27.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $27.82 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $17.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $124.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.44 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $340.04 million, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

