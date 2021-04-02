$247.18 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $247.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.93 million and the highest is $252.86 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $216.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

JACK stock traded up $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $113.67. 410,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,177. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

