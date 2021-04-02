2,300 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 321.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 24.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

