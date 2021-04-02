$228.45 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report $228.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.60 million and the lowest is $206.60 million. Alkermes reported sales of $246.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alkermes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,359,000 after purchasing an additional 134,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alkermes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,338,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 802,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. Alkermes has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

