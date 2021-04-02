2,259 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.86 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

