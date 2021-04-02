2,232 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $231.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.