$221.65 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce $221.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the lowest is $190.15 million. DraftKings posted sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $997.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $62.88. 10,294,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,798,520. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

