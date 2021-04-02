$21.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $21.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.97 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $22.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $91.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.60 billion to $91.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $106.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.60 billion to $121.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.30. 3,793,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,509.16, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.