20,800 Shares in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perspecta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after purchasing an additional 360,839 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 654,433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRSP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Shares of PRSP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,457. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

