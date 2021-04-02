$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.32.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.82. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

