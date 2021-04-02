$195.58 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report sales of $195.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.40 million and the highest is $195.76 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $222.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $854.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.50 million to $867.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $931.39 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $952.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. 148,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,968. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

