1,905 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $129,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGS. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $183.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average of $179.65.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

