18,600 Shares in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Radius Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $2,059,000.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

