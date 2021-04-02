1,740 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Acquired by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho started coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

