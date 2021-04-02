140,000 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 336.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

