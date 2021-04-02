134,918 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

