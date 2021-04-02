12,025 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 167,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,257,285,000 after acquiring an additional 380,345 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.79. 14,069,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,830,050. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

