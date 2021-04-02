1,200 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.29. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $116.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.85.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.