10,886 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $223.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,799,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,649,334. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.