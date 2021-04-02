106,957 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,673,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.38% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,571,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $25,949,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,088,805 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.52. 279,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,374. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $118.44 and a 1-year high of $345.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

