1,069 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 134,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 486,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,442,000 after buying an additional 41,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 118,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of COP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

