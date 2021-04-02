10,200 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $36,009,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in BigCommerce by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 134,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,030,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,852,882 shares of company stock worth $110,478,938 in the last ninety days.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

BIGC opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

