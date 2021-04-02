10,141 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 165,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of MPC opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

