$100.13 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report $100.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.16 million. Frontline reported sales of $288.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $497.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $579.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $677.11 million, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $686.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Frontline by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 437,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Frontline by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Frontline by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

