$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $1,003,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after buying an additional 864,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,382,000 after buying an additional 131,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.