$1.80 Million in Sales Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to announce $1.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chiasma by 692.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.