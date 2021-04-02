$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.46. 1,815,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,089. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $136.06 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,333,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

