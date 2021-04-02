$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

