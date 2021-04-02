$1.38 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

