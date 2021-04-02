$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $95.46. 872,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,492. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

