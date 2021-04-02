$0.56 EPS Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.70. Navistar International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,443. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

