$0.33 EPS Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Americold Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

COLD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.74. 1,725,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,952. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,382,000 after purchasing an additional 797,632 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

