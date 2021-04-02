$0.31 EPS Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.51. EQT reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 4,335,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in EQT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.