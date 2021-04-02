$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

SIRI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.27. 20,503,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,290,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

