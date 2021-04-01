Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Scott Andrew Bailey Sells 1,062 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,207.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $133,532.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Zumiez by 984.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

