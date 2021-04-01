ZTO Express (Cayman)’s (ZTO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $3,353,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 723,538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 456,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.