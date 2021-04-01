ZTO Express (Cayman)’s (ZTO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.
Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $38.99.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $3,353,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 723,538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 456,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
