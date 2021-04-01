ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.95.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $48.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,541,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock worth $240,234,704 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,719,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

