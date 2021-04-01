Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 163,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $16,103,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.