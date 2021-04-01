Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Boosted by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZION shares. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.26.

ZION stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.84. 11,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,825. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

