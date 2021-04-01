Zetacoin (ZET) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Zetacoin has a market cap of $133,719.73 and approximately $6,780.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,213.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.75 or 0.00952062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00387368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,749,815 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

