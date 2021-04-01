Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to “Buy”

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

RealPage stock opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in RealPage by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in RealPage by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.