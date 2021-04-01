Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to Hold

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

