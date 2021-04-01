Zacks Investment Research Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Hold

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $196.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks is well-positioned to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio is facilitating several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings were selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi and other Tier-1 players. Moreover, improving iPhone 12 favors growth prospects of the company. Additionally, Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine, and remote work, online learning, and video streaming triggered by coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, intensifying competition from radio frequency peers like Qorvo and customer concentration risks remain major headwinds, amid Huawei ban and coronavirus crisis led business impacts. Markedly, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

SWKS traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.33. 21,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,670. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

