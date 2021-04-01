Zacks Investment Research Lowers NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Strong Sell

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners is subject to stringent rules and regulations. Dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues is a headwind. Also, dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable power units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are woes. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, the firm is poised to benefit from acquisitions and organic projects, which in turn will help it expand domestic renewable operations. Its eight natural gas pipelines are well poised to gain from an increase in natural gas production in the United States. The agreement to acquire a 40% interest in a 1GW renewable project from Energy Resources will further expand its clean energy operations. It has financial flexibility to meet its obligations.”

NEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

NEP opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

