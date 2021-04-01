Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Hold

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $44,829,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 457,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 84,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

